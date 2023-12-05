SBU drones strike important enemy targets in Crimea – source

On Tuesday morning, Ukrainian attack unmanned aerial vehicles struck enemy radar and control systems located in the east of the occupied Crimea, their own source told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

In particular, the enemy's Nebo-M radar system was defeated in the area of Baherove settlement of Yedykuysky district of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the enemy helicopter parking lot, the P-18 Terek radar system and the Baikal-1M anti-aircraft missile units control system near the village of Strelkove.

"This morning's clap at military facilities in Crimea is the result of a special operation by the SBU. This is how our security service congratulated the occupiers on the International Volunteer Day," the agency interlocutor said.