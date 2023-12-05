Facts

16:57 05.12.2023

SBU drones strike important enemy targets in Crimea – source

1 min read
SBU drones strike important enemy targets in Crimea – source

On Tuesday morning, Ukrainian attack unmanned aerial vehicles struck enemy radar and control systems located in the east of the occupied Crimea, their own source told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

In particular, the enemy's Nebo-M radar system was defeated in the area of Baherove settlement of Yedykuysky district of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the enemy helicopter parking lot, the P-18 Terek radar system and the Baikal-1M anti-aircraft missile units control system near the village of Strelkove.

"This morning's clap at military facilities in Crimea is the result of a special operation by the SBU. This is how our security service congratulated the occupiers on the International Volunteer Day," the agency interlocutor said.

Tags: #crimea #sbu

MORE ABOUT

15:28 02.12.2023
Snipers of Special Operations Center A help hold 'Road of Life' near Bakhmut in spring of 2023 - Maliuk

Snipers of Special Operations Center A help hold 'Road of Life' near Bakhmut in spring of 2023 - Maliuk

19:30 01.12.2023
Sivkovych coordinates info sabotage by Shufrych against Ukraine – SBU

Sivkovych coordinates info sabotage by Shufrych against Ukraine – SBU

20:40 30.11.2023
Propagandist Yulia Vityazeva, who fled to Russia, sentenced to 11 years in prison in absentia – SBU

Propagandist Yulia Vityazeva, who fled to Russia, sentenced to 11 years in prison in absentia – SBU

14:12 30.11.2023
SBU carries out explosion on railway connecting Russia, China – source

SBU carries out explosion on railway connecting Russia, China – source

13:08 30.11.2023
SBU conducts searches in UOC (MP) Pochaiv Lavra under case of inciting national hatred

SBU conducts searches in UOC (MP) Pochaiv Lavra under case of inciting national hatred

14:44 25.11.2023
Crimean Bridge doomed – SBU

Crimean Bridge doomed – SBU

19:59 23.11.2023
Zelenskyy listens to Maliuk’s report: There’re new results in countering enemy operations, collaborators

Zelenskyy listens to Maliuk’s report: There’re new results in countering enemy operations, collaborators

16:45 15.11.2023
SBU initiates criminal case against ex-MP Farion over her statements against servicemen, student from Crimea

SBU initiates criminal case against ex-MP Farion over her statements against servicemen, student from Crimea

11:07 15.11.2023
Associate professor of Kharkiv university, who corrected Russian missile strikes on city, detained, taken into custody - prosecutor's office

Associate professor of Kharkiv university, who corrected Russian missile strikes on city, detained, taken into custody - prosecutor's office

16:48 13.11.2023
MP Dubinsky notified of suspicion of high treason for information and subversive activities for Russia's benefit

MP Dubinsky notified of suspicion of high treason for information and subversive activities for Russia's benefit

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Dutch FM discuss supply of air defense, artillery and ammunition

Everyone who received title of Hero of Ukraine since war start to receive their own housing – Zelenskyy

PISA 2022 a source of important data on what needs to be addressed carefully – Shmyhal

Fragments of bodies found in Novohrodivka during dismantling of rubble, DNA examination to be carried out to identify them

European Commission stands by its proposal of EUR 50 bln assistance to Ukraine, waiting for Council's decision – rep

LATEST

There’s absolute majority in EU that supports opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine – Kuleba

Zelenskyy, Dutch FM discuss supply of air defense, artillery and ammunition

Babak: Only 20% of pedagogical university graduates work as teachers

HACC rules to reduce bail, extend detention for ex-President of Supreme Court Kniazev – SAPO

Everyone who received title of Hero of Ukraine since war start to receive their own housing – Zelenskyy

Defense forces eliminate 1,030 occupiers over day - General Staff

PISA 2022 a source of important data on what needs to be addressed carefully – Shmyhal

Fragments of bodies found in Novohrodivka during dismantling of rubble, DNA examination to be carried out to identify them

European Commission stands by its proposal of EUR 50 bln assistance to Ukraine, waiting for Council's decision – rep

Umerov informs Commander-in-Chief of Swedish Air Force about reforms in Ukraine’s ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD