Russia likely controls most of built-up area of Marinka – British intelligence

Russian occupiers likely control most of the built-up area of the town of Marinka, Donetsk region, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to control certain areas on the western outskirts of the town, British intelligence said.

"Over recent weeks Russian forces have made creeping advances through the ruins of Marinka, a town in Donetsk Oblast. Russia now likely controls most of the built-up area. However, Ukrainian forces remain in control of pockets of territory on the western edge of the town," according to a report published on the X social network of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

It is indicated that the town has been on the front line since 2014. With a pre-war population of 9000, it is comprehensively ruined– drone footage suggests that the vast majority of buildings have been reduced to rubble.

British intelligence believes that one of the Kremlin's main military goals continues to be the expansion of control over the remaining parts of Donetsk region, and that the resumption of occupiers' actions against Marinka is part of Russia's autumn offensive aimed at this.