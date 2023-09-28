URCS expands team of volunteers of Tracing Service

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), with the support of the British Red Cross, is expanding the team of volunteers of the Tracing Service.

"Now in 19 regions of our state, volunteers will cooperate with the Tracing Service and strengthen the team of the Ukrainian Red Cross working to restore lost family ties... The main objective of the new volunteers is high-quality and professional work with families who have lost contact with their loved ones as a result of the armed conflict in Ukraine," the society said on Facebook.

Volunteers will accept applications from citizens about loss of contact with relatives, register them and transfer them to the Tracing Service for further work. Volunteer tasks include maintaining regular contact with families to exchange information and monitoring the needs of families. They will also provide psychosocial support to relatives of missing persons and prisoners, advocate for families, organize and conduct socializing events, and provide humanitarian support to families.

In order to improve the professional level of workers and volunteers involved in restoring family ties in the regions, specialists from the URCS Tracing Service conducted training for them 2Restoring Family Ties" in line with international standards. As part of the training, volunteers of the Tracing Service underwent eight-hour training in providing psychological first aid.