10:42 05.12.2023

Finland to start producing ammunition for Ukraine – media

Finland intends to start producing ammunition for Ukraine, Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said.

"We have completed negotiations on how Finland will further increase the production of ammunition for arming Ukraine. This decision will be made in the near future," Häkkänen said in an interview with the Iltalehti newspaper on Tuesday.

He said the issue would likely be resolved before Christmas.

"Plans are ready. A plan to significantly increase ammunition production is currently being published. The intention is to support Ukraine even more than it is now. At the same time, we will further increase the readiness of Finland and the Nordic countries for the production of ammunition," Häkkänen said.

Ammunition production will be increased by tens of millions of euros, the head of the military department said.

Tags: #finland #ammunition

