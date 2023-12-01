Facts

17:00 01.12.2023

URCS' Regional Disaster Response Teams receive unique experience in wartime – Dotsenko

2 min read
URCS' Regional Disaster Response Teams receive unique experience in wartime – Dotsenko

Experience gained by the Regional Disaster Response Teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is unique and worth sharing worldwide, Director General of the URCS National Committee Maksym Dotsenko has said.

"Experience you have gained during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is unique in terms of the global perception of the Red Cross. I am sure that in the future you will become emergency response leaders in the Red Cross and Red Crescent globally," he said at a press conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Regional Disaster Response Teams of the URCS in Kyiv on Friday.

According to Dotsenko, emergency response teams are among the first to arrive at the scenes after Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian settlements, rescue people from under the rubble of destroyed buildings, provide them with first aid, and evacuate citizens to save places.

"All disaster response teams work very tensely and very responsibly. The team of more than 500 people and around 1,000 'spontaneous volunteers' is a fantastic team with fantastic experience and fantastic ability to work with full dedication," Commander of the Regional Disaster Response Teams of the URCS Taras Logginov said.

The URCS and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are in talks on including the Ukrainian Red Cross to the civil protection system, he said.

"We are holding talks with the State Emergency Service to include the Ukrainian Red Cross in the civil protection system, so we already work at the state level. We are already a part of the state mechanism that provides care in emergencies," Logginov said.

The history of the creation of the URCS emergency response teams begins on December 1, 2013, when volunteers provided first aid to those injured as a result of the confrontation between protesters and representatives of security forces near the presidential administration building on Bankova Street in Kyiv.

Over ten years, volunteers of the URCS emergency response teams helped 388,545 Ukrainian citizens and carried out 17,000 duties.

Currently, there are 21 detachments and eight Regional Disaster Response Teams and 592 volunteers in Ukraine. They have 115 units of vehicles and special equipment at their disposal.

Tags: #urcs #dotsenko #emergency_response_teams

MORE ABOUT

17:16 29.11.2023
URCS training education workers to provide psychological assistance

URCS training education workers to provide psychological assistance

17:25 27.11.2023
URCS volunteers help free people from snowdrifts in Odesa region

URCS volunteers help free people from snowdrifts in Odesa region

16:35 23.11.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society plans to build several more modular towns for IDPs

Ukrainian Red Cross Society plans to build several more modular towns for IDPs

14:16 23.11.2023
Reps of URCS, Moldovan Casmed exchange experience in caring for older people

Reps of URCS, Moldovan Casmed exchange experience in caring for older people

11:27 23.11.2023
Modular town for IDPs constructed by URCS put into operation in Chernihiv

Modular town for IDPs constructed by URCS put into operation in Chernihiv

14:56 21.11.2023
URCS training new first aid instructors

URCS training new first aid instructors

18:32 17.11.2023
Cameron, URCS reps discuss humanitarian situation in Ukraine

Cameron, URCS reps discuss humanitarian situation in Ukraine

17:32 16.11.2023
Victims of Russia's missile attack on Selidove receive humanitarian aid from URCS

Victims of Russia's missile attack on Selidove receive humanitarian aid from URCS

14:41 15.11.2023
URCS not engaged in advertising, selling medical products

URCS not engaged in advertising, selling medical products

11:23 14.11.2023
URCS Forum of organizational development takes place in Kyiv

URCS Forum of organizational development takes place in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Slovak truckers start blocking trucks at Vyšné Nemecké border crossing – State Border Guard Service

Ukraine, Poland's ministries agree on opening of Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów BCP for empty trucks, changes in eCherha system

Switzerland freezes about $8.8 bln of financial assets owned by Russians

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

Defense forces destroy 18 of 25 UAVs, one Kh-59 missile – Air Force

LATEST

Slovak truckers start blocking trucks at Vyšné Nemecké border crossing – State Border Guard Service

Ukraine, Poland's ministries agree on opening of Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów BCP for empty trucks, changes in eCherha system

Switzerland freezes about $8.8 bln of financial assets owned by Russians

USA transfers two powerful autotransformers to Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

Movement of special transport and buses on Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge opened in Kyiv – Klitschko

Border Guard Service confirms cancellation of Poroshenko's business trip abroad

Defense forces destroy 18 of 25 UAVs, one Kh-59 missile – Air Force

Zaluzhny, Brown to continue to search for technological solutions to gain advantage over Russia in air, fire engagement, mine clearance

Epicenter launches first mid- and premium-price furniture store

AD
AD
AD
AD