Ukraine, Poland's ministries agree on opening of Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów BCP for empty trucks, changes in eCherha system

Ukraine and Poland agreed on the opening of the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów border crossing point (BCP) for the passage of empty trucks to increase border capacity and reduce the load on other border BCP, as well as facilitating the eCherha system for Polish vehicles.

The corresponding agreement was reached by Deputy Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Serhiy Derkach and Secretary of State at the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland Rafał Weber, the press service of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development reported on Friday.

According to the press release, they agreed on the creation of separate slots for empty vehicles in the eCherha system at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk and Krakovets-Korczowa BCP and the launch of a pilot project with registration in eCherha before crossing the border at the Nizhankovychi-Malhowice BCP for a period of one month.

"The issue of abolition or changes to the Agreement between the European Union (EU) and Ukraine on the carriage of freight by road was not discussed and was not on the agenda," the ministry said.

In turn, Polish protesters insist on the operation of Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów and Nizhankovychi-Malhowice only for transport with EU registration.

"This position is unacceptable for Ukraine and the European Union because it is a discriminatory norm in relation to other countries," the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development said.

According to the ministry, it, together with the European Commissioner's Directorate-General Mobility and Transport (DG Move), is developing solutions to resolve the situation at the border.

In particular, it concerns the Action Plan for the Development of Ukrainian-Polish Boder Crossing Points. The Ukrainian side reports that its development strategy is ready.

As reported, due to the protest of Polish truckers that began on November 6 at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Krakovets-Korczowa and Rava Ruska-Hrebenne BCPs, queues for entry in front of blocked BCPs on the Ukrainian-Polish border on the Polish side reached 40 km. According to the information announced by the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, 20,000 vehicles have been blocked on the Ukrainian-Polish border, and the flow of trucks through it fell by 20-25%. On Thursday, November 22, the blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border extended to the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing.

The organizers of the blockade, demanding the abolition of the beneficial regime between the European Union (EU) and Ukraine on the carriage of freight by road introduced with the onset of the war, said that, according to the official permission of the local authorities, it will last until January 3, 2024, but at some BCPs permissions to extend it until February have been issued.