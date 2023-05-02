Govt launches eCherha electronic system at 16 checkpoints in western direction – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers is launching the eCherha electronic system at 16 checkpoints in the western direction, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Ukraine is becoming closer to the EU logistically. At 16 checkpoints in the western direction, we are launching the eCherha electronic system. Since the end of last year, it has been successfully tested at two checkpoints. Now eCherha will become available to all truck drivers crossing the border," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, after registering through the application, the user will receive a notification about his status in the queue, its progress, and the time of arrival at the checkpoint.

"The advantages of eCherha for Ukrainians: a simple algorithm of actions, minimum effort on the part of the user, enormous time savings. physical queues, analysis of traffic flows," he said.

Shmyhal said that eCherha will become a universal system for all types of transport.

"From next week, truck drivers will be able to use it, from July – bus drivers, from August – owners of cars. Our goal is to make crossing the border as fast and convenient as possible," he said.