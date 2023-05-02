Economy

17:50 02.05.2023

Govt launches eCherha electronic system at 16 checkpoints in western direction – PM

1 min read
Govt launches eCherha electronic system at 16 checkpoints in western direction – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers is launching the eCherha electronic system at 16 checkpoints in the western direction, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Ukraine is becoming closer to the EU logistically. At 16 checkpoints in the western direction, we are launching the eCherha electronic system. Since the end of last year, it has been successfully tested at two checkpoints. Now eCherha will become available to all truck drivers crossing the border," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, after registering through the application, the user will receive a notification about his status in the queue, its progress, and the time of arrival at the checkpoint.

"The advantages of eCherha for Ukrainians: a simple algorithm of actions, minimum effort on the part of the user, enormous time savings. physical queues, analysis of traffic flows," he said.

Shmyhal said that eCherha will become a universal system for all types of transport.

"From next week, truck drivers will be able to use it, from July – bus drivers, from August – owners of cars. Our goal is to make crossing the border as fast and convenient as possible," he said.

Tags: #echerha
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's dairy industry to benefit from retaliatory steps to restrict imports from EU states –Director of Dairy Enterprises Union

Ukraine's post-war reconstruction to require hundreds of billions of dollars – German ambassador

About one third of measures under IMF program relate to governance and anti-corruption efforts – IMF representative

Mobilization of domestic revenues to be main condition for sustainable, long-term economic growth of post-war Ukraine – IMF representative

Goal of National Revenue Strategy is to reduce external dependence of Ukraine – Finance Minister

LATEST

European Commission imposes ban on import of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, sunflower to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria until June 5

Italy through EBRD to provide up to EUR 10 mln in grants to Ukrenergo to increase liquidity

Ukraine to accumulate resources for restoration of energy before new heating season thanks to sales of electricity – PM

Ukraine's dairy industry to benefit from retaliatory steps to restrict imports from EU states –Director of Dairy Enterprises Union

Ukraine's post-war reconstruction to require hundreds of billions of dollars – German ambassador

Key measures to reform energy sector expected at post-war stage of EFF program – Fund rep

New floors on social spending and tax revenues in EFF program to help implement budget – IMF representative

About one third of measures under IMF program relate to governance and anti-corruption efforts – IMF representative

Mobilization of domestic revenues to be main condition for sustainable, long-term economic growth of post-war Ukraine – IMF representative

Govt attributes booking of hotels, payment for them and other travel services to critical imports

AD
AD
AD
AD