Court rules to seize $1.5 mln in cryptocurrency found during search at ex-head of Special Communications Service

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) ruled to seize the cryptocurrency that was found during a search at former Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine Yuriy Schyhol.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on the Telegram channel on Thursday that 1.2 million Tether USDT tokens (worth $1.2 million at the time of exposure), 331 TRX tokens ($35), and 6.9 Bitcoins ($275,000) were seized.

As reported, on November 20, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yuriy Schyhol as Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection. Then SAPO and NABU notified him, his deputy, and other officials of suspicion of embezzlement of public funds in the amount of more than UAH 62 million as a result of the implementation of a corruption scheme for the purchase of software for the state service in 2021-2022. Law enforcers suspect that an organized group of six people committed the crime.