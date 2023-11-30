Facts

16:28 30.11.2023

Zelenska included in list of 25 most influential women of the year according to Financial Times

2 min read
The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska was included in the list of the 25 most influential women of the year according to the Financial Times, the accompanying description of her photo on the publication’s website was published by Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas.

In particular, according to the Estonian prime minister, Zelenska, like her husband, has become a global symbol of resilience.

“What I admire most about Olena Zelenska is her honesty. A screenwriter by profession, she knows how not to mince her words while remaining disarmingly human. She knows what it is like to wake up to see your homeland invaded by an imperialist neighbour … how to find the strength to fight for freedom, despite it all … She is remarkable in her attention to detail and her ability to listen,” Financial Times quoted Zelenska as saying.

In addition, as Kallas noted, Zelenska's leadership in addressing the mental health of Ukrainians during the war is vital.

“The world should now listen to Zelenska and give Ukraine what it needs to defeat Russia and end the suffering,” the prime minister said.

In addition to the First Lady of Ukraine, the Financial Times list of the most influential women include Ursula von der Leyen, Marina Silva, Narges Mohammadi, Lisa Dyson, Mary Barra, Makiko Ono, Barbara Kingsolver, Beyoncé and others.

Tags: #financial_times #zelenska

