At night, 14 out of 20 Shahed-136/131 UAVs attacking Ukraine destroyed – Air Force

At night, the Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 14 of the 20 Shahed-136/131 UAVs that attacked Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Thursday morning.

"On the night of November 30, 2023, the enemy attacked with 20 attack UAVs of the Shahed type in two directions: occupied Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk-Russia. In addition, the occupiers attacked Donetsk region with eight S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles," according to the Telegram channel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fighters, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are involved in repelling the air attack.

"As a result of combat work, 14 attack UAVs were destroyed. Air defense worked in the southern, eastern and central regions of the state," the Air Force said.