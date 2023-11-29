Kuleba receives assurances from foreign colleagues that assistance to Ukraine won’t only continue, but will also increase

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, after a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, said that his colleagues assured him of the continuation and increase of assistance to Ukraine, and also discarded statements about supposed war fatigue.

“Today, behind closed doors, I heard, and everyone noted, a categorical ‘no’ to any hints of war fatigue and an equally categorical ‘yes’ to the continuation and increase of support for Ukraine. To be honest, today was even better than I expected in this regard. Colleagues did not just state some things, but actually confirmed that assistance will not only continue, but will also increase,” he said at NATO headquarters after the first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of foreign ministers.

Kuleba also emphasized that the ministers clearly stated: there is no talk of any fatigue from war in their countries and governments.

“It was very important. They could have remained silent. This was one of the key points of the speeches I heard,” he added.