Facts

20:39 21.06.2023

Danilov doesn’t rule out personnel decisions after considering issue of status of shelters at NSDC on Friday

2 min read
Danilov doesn’t rule out personnel decisions after considering issue of status of shelters at NSDC on Friday

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov does not rule out personnel decisions after considering the issue of the readiness of bomb shelters at a meeting of the NSDC on Friday.

"After the events that took place in Kyiv, the tragic events, the task was given to check all the shelters that exist on the territory of our country. Such a check has passed. All the objects that should be visited have been visited by the relevant authorities. An assessment is given. And on Friday we will consider this issue at a meeting of the Security and Defense Council," he said during a telethon on Wednesday.

According to him, "there will be a report by Minister Klymenko [Interior Minister], there will be a report by another minister directly responsible for this check. And according to the results of the report, appropriate decisions will be made."

"I do not rule out that personnel decisions may also be made, due to the sensitivity of the issues that are currently being considered," Danilov said.

"The final decision is made by the meeting. I want to emphasize once again, in order for the decision to be made, two-thirds of the NSDC members must vote for this or that decision," he said.

According to Danilov, the issue of the judicial system will also be considered. "The situation that is currently developing in the courts is egregious," he said.

In addition, according to him, European integration is on the agenda.

Earlier, a number of media outlets reported on the possible dismissal of the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko from the post of head of Kyiv City Administration.

Tags: #nsdc #staff #danilov

MORE ABOUT

20:30 20.06.2023
Possible use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia should entail 'hellish sanctions' – Danilov

Possible use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia should entail 'hellish sanctions' – Danilov

17:27 20.06.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out 'artillery bleeding' of Russian occupation forces – Danilov

Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out 'artillery bleeding' of Russian occupation forces – Danilov

09:24 12.06.2023
Zelenskyy on new NSDC sanctions: We to do everything to ensure each of list of Russian dictatorship assistants accountable for what they do against people, freedom

Zelenskyy on new NSDC sanctions: We to do everything to ensure each of list of Russian dictatorship assistants accountable for what they do against people, freedom

15:43 06.06.2023
Ukraine has nothing to do with destruction of Kakhovka HPP – Danilov

Ukraine has nothing to do with destruction of Kakhovka HPP – Danilov

20:20 29.05.2023
Staff HQ of Commander-in-Chief reviews situation at front, recruitment of new brigades, air defense – Zelenskyy

Staff HQ of Commander-in-Chief reviews situation at front, recruitment of new brigades, air defense – Zelenskyy

13:07 27.05.2023
Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions against another 51 Russian citizens, 220 legal entities

12:06 27.05.2023
Danilov: Wagner fighters retreating from Bakhmut, but it doesn't mean they will stop fighting with us

Danilov: Wagner fighters retreating from Bakhmut, but it doesn't mean they will stop fighting with us

20:22 25.05.2023
Danilov: Ukraine must win not only in war, but also in peace

Danilov: Ukraine must win not only in war, but also in peace

13:02 24.05.2023
Raids of RVC, Freedom of Russia Legion may be repeated in other regions of Russia – Danilov

Raids of RVC, Freedom of Russia Legion may be repeated in other regions of Russia – Danilov

09:07 23.05.2023
Security issue of entire Middle East region cannot be resolved without de–occupation of Crimea – Danilov

Security issue of entire Middle East region cannot be resolved without de–occupation of Crimea – Danilov

AD

HOT NEWS

Latvian PM: We to send our entire fleet of helicopters to Ukraine

Ukrainian units shoot down Russian helicopter – AFU General Staff

There’re almost 500 suspects from Russian military-political leadership, army command in SBU investigations

EU ambassadors agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian PM: after war we expect great boost in development of military-industrial complex in Ukraine

LATEST

World Bank, donors provide additional $1.75 bln for Ukraine under PEACE

Bulgaria preparing new package of military assistance to Ukraine - PM Tagarev

Japanese Ambassador holds meeting with commander of Ukraine’s National Guard

Kuleba, new Romanian FM hold their first meeting, discuss intensification of bilateral cooperation

Ukrainian aviation hit 12 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian forces conduct counteroffensive operations in at least two sectors of front on administrative border between Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions

Latvian PM: We to send our entire fleet of helicopters to Ukraine

Ukrainian units shoot down Russian helicopter – AFU General Staff

There’re almost 500 suspects from Russian military-political leadership, army command in SBU investigations

EU ambassadors agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD