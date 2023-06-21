Danilov doesn’t rule out personnel decisions after considering issue of status of shelters at NSDC on Friday

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov does not rule out personnel decisions after considering the issue of the readiness of bomb shelters at a meeting of the NSDC on Friday.

"After the events that took place in Kyiv, the tragic events, the task was given to check all the shelters that exist on the territory of our country. Such a check has passed. All the objects that should be visited have been visited by the relevant authorities. An assessment is given. And on Friday we will consider this issue at a meeting of the Security and Defense Council," he said during a telethon on Wednesday.

According to him, "there will be a report by Minister Klymenko [Interior Minister], there will be a report by another minister directly responsible for this check. And according to the results of the report, appropriate decisions will be made."

"I do not rule out that personnel decisions may also be made, due to the sensitivity of the issues that are currently being considered," Danilov said.

"The final decision is made by the meeting. I want to emphasize once again, in order for the decision to be made, two-thirds of the NSDC members must vote for this or that decision," he said.

According to Danilov, the issue of the judicial system will also be considered. "The situation that is currently developing in the courts is egregious," he said.

In addition, according to him, European integration is on the agenda.

Earlier, a number of media outlets reported on the possible dismissal of the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko from the post of head of Kyiv City Administration.