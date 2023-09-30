Yermak: Localization of weapons production in Ukraine is result of Zelenskyy's visit to USA

The possibility of localizing arms production in Ukraine is a result of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said at the Defense Industries Forum on September 29.

"This is one of the results of President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington. And during face-to-face negotiations with President [of the United States Joseph] Biden, a large delegation from the American and Ukrainian sides, an agreement was reached indeed that negotiations and meetings of specialists from both sides will start soon in order to determine a roadmap for how we will cooperate with partners to localize production in Ukraine," Yermak said.

He recalled that "more than 30 years ago, when we were part of the Soviet Union, it was Ukrainian specialists who were the basis of production and scientific potential."

Yermak also noted the possibility of creating joint ventures with countries of the Global South.

"I think our cooperation with the Global South is not some kind of a dream, it is absolutely realistic. We are discussing it, and they are very interested. I think that very soon we will have joint ventures with some of these countries because I know for sure about their absolutely specific interest," he said.