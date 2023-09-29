Facts

18:58 29.09.2023

USA, Ukraine to develop plan for joint production of weapons – Yermak

1 min read
The United States and Ukraine will develop a plan for joint production of weapons, including air defense, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said at a meeting with reporters on Friday.

"There is a very fundamental solution that will begin to be implemented very, very soon. I think that very soon specialists will arrive to us who will develop a concrete plan for their own production of everything [weapons] that is needed," he said.

First of all, according to Yermak, this concerns air defense systems.

"A delegation will come [to Ukraine]. There will be a meeting of the American and Ukrainian delegations to develop joint plans for the production of weapons in Ukraine," the head of the President's Office said.

 

