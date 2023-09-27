Halibarenko: Conditions for Ukraine's membership in NATO – consensus of allies, reforms, end of war

The conditions for granting Kyiv membership in NATO are the political consensus of all member countries, compliance with standards and the end of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine, Head of the Ukrainian mission to the Alliance Natalia Halibarenko said.

Thus, in Brussels, during a conversation with journalists, she explained the wording written in the declaration of the Vilnius summit, which states that Ukraine will be invited to the Alliance "when the allies agree and when the conditions are met."

"If you read the text of the declaration of the Vilnius summit, it is more or less obvious what conditions are being discussed. By "consent of the allies" we mean achieving political consensus – without consensus, without a political decision of all allies, it is impossible to move forward with membership. The second part "when conditions allow" – this means, of course, the end of the war, and the allies never hid this, because accepting a country into their ranks during the war (and this is the case of Ukraine) will mean that the Alliance will immediately enter the war in Russia. This is unacceptable for allies," Halibarenko said.

Another component of the condition, the head of the Ukrainian mission to NATO called Kyiv's implementation of the adapted Annual National Programme (ANP) in order to continue implementing reforms and achieving NATO standards. "In fact, we say that to become a member of the Alliance there are two components: there must be a political consensus, the continuation of reforms and the end of the war," she said.