10:25 27.09.2023

Prosecutor General Kostin: 105,000 Russian war crimes cases registered

Prosecutor General Kostin: 105,000 Russian war crimes cases registered

Some 105,000 Russian war crimes have been registered in Ukraine, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said in an interview with Voice of America.

"At the moment we have registered 105,000 cases of war crimes and what is important is that these are not all the war crimes committed. Many of the figures are underestimated because war crimes are still being committed in the occupied territories or people who have already been killed were unable to report the crimes of war committed against them. Therefore, we understand that this is a huge number," Kostin said.

He said one of the core problems in investigating these crimes is their unprecedented number, and both the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI will help Ukrainian prosecutors in solving them.

It is reported that in addition to priority cases, such as the forced deportation of Ukrainian children, the U.S. Department of Justice will assist Ukrainian colleagues in investigating crimes in new areas, such as crimes against the environment and investigations of cyberattacks.

"By creating new practices, we must be sure that the results of our investigations will be credible at the international level and will be perceived by the international community as real fair justice. This is our main difference from the aggressor state (Russia)," the Prosecutor General of Ukraine said.

