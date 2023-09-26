Facts

14:52 26.09.2023

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

1 min read
Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters with the heads of defense and intelligence departments on Tuesday.

"First Headquarters meeting after returning from a long business trip. Detailed reports. Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Defense Ministry Budanov [delivered reports] about the operational situation at the front, the enemy's plans. Commanders of operational-strategic groups Syrsky and Tarnavsky [delivered reports] about the progress of specific offensive and defensive operations in their sectors. Minister Umerov [delivered report] on providing the front with all necessary items," the president said on the Telegram channel.

In addition, during the meeting, a major report was heard from Head of the Ministry of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin on the measures being taken to increase domestic production of weapons, especially UAVs.

The meeting participants also heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, on the current state of affairs in the Russian army and the prospects for the development of the Russian military-industrial complex.

Tags: #meeting #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

10:28 26.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Work on obtaining F-16s, long-range artillery continues

Zelenskyy: Work on obtaining F-16s, long-range artillery continues

12:27 23.09.2023
Zelenskyy on agreements with Biden: I think they will be implemented, it’s a matter of time

Zelenskyy on agreements with Biden: I think they will be implemented, it’s a matter of time

15:38 22.09.2023
Zelenskyy starts his visit to Canada

Zelenskyy starts his visit to Canada

10:02 22.09.2023
Zelenskyy's statement on outcomes of meeting with Biden

Zelenskyy's statement on outcomes of meeting with Biden

09:29 22.09.2023
Zelenskyy, at meeting with US senators, notes importance of Ukraine's responsibility for aid used, accountability for it

Zelenskyy, at meeting with US senators, notes importance of Ukraine's responsibility for aid used, accountability for it

20:55 21.09.2023
Klymenko meets with Howard Buffett

Klymenko meets with Howard Buffett

19:37 21.09.2023
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

20:38 20.09.2023
Zelenskyy, Pritzker discuss priority areas for restoration of Ukraine, support for most promising economy sectors

Zelenskyy, Pritzker discuss priority areas for restoration of Ukraine, support for most promising economy sectors

19:50 20.09.2023
UNGA should have right to overcome veto of Security Council member – Zelenskyy

UNGA should have right to overcome veto of Security Council member – Zelenskyy

19:50 20.09.2023
UNSC, UNGA should become epicentre of work on Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

UNSC, UNGA should become epicentre of work on Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Budanov: Our goal is to slow down production of Russian weapons

Zelenskyy signs law on resumption of party reports on financial activities, property

Explosion occurred on main gas pipeline in Poltava region

Zelenskyy signs law on replacing arrest with probation supervision

Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

LATEST

AIR FORCE REPORTS MISSILE DANGER ACROSS UKRAINE

Budanov: Our goal is to slow down production of Russian weapons

Zelenskyy signs law on resumption of party reports on financial activities, property

US Ambassador: Russia continues to attack Ukrainian civilians, in callous attempt to stop Ukraine from supplying food to world

Explosion occurred on main gas pipeline in Poltava region

Zelenskyy signs law on replacing arrest with probation supervision

National Police, State Bureau of Investigation gain access to Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal – NACP

Ukraine's MFA denies info on alleged promise of Germany and France to provide Kyiv with swift accession to EU in exchange for 'overthrow' of Polish govt

Russian Black Sea Fleet not to be able to maintain same level of control in Black Sea – British intelligence

List of priority reforms proposed as basis for consultations with Kyiv, stakeholders as part of continued support for Ukraine – US Embassy

AD
AD
AD
AD