Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters with the heads of defense and intelligence departments on Tuesday.

"First Headquarters meeting after returning from a long business trip. Detailed reports. Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Defense Ministry Budanov [delivered reports] about the operational situation at the front, the enemy's plans. Commanders of operational-strategic groups Syrsky and Tarnavsky [delivered reports] about the progress of specific offensive and defensive operations in their sectors. Minister Umerov [delivered report] on providing the front with all necessary items," the president said on the Telegram channel.

In addition, during the meeting, a major report was heard from Head of the Ministry of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin on the measures being taken to increase domestic production of weapons, especially UAVs.

The meeting participants also heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, on the current state of affairs in the Russian army and the prospects for the development of the Russian military-industrial complex.