14:33 26.09.2023

Budanov: Our goal is to slow down production of Russian weapons

Drone attacks on the territory of Russia are aimed mainly at enterprises in the missile industry of the Russian military-industrial complex, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said.

As he explained in a comment to NV, a third of the relevant enterprises are located in the European part of Russia and "are accessible to unknown drones."

The head of the Main Intelligence Agency recalled the recent attacks on the Kremni-El plant in Bryansk, where electronics for Russian missiles are produced, as well as on the Redikinsky experimental plant in Tver region, where rocket fuel components are produced.

"When we work out certain actions on the objects of the military-industrial complex of Russia, we set only one goal: to slow down the production of Russian weapons," Budanov said.

