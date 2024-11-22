Budanov: Russia was to produce two test samples of Kedr missile as of Oct

As of October 2024, Russia was to produce two test samples of the Kedr missile, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov has said Friday.

"Once again I say. The missile is experimental. We know for sure that as of October two test samples were to be made, maybe they made a little bit more, but trust me, this is a test sample, but not yet series production, thank God," he said during the discussion "Russian's Genocidal Practices in Ukraine: From Holodomor to Russian-Ukrainian War."

The Ukrainian intelligence chief pointed out that "Oreshnik" [this was the name Putin gave to the missile that struck Dnipro] is the name of a research paper, adding that "it's just a cipher."

"The system itself is called Kedr. It is an experimental system. Let's say it's a medium-range ballistic missile. A carrier for nuclear weapons. The fact that they used it in a nuclear-free version is, as they say, a warning from them, that they are not completely crazy," Budanov said.