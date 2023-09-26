Zelenskyy signs law on resumption of party reports on financial activities, property

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on resuming reports of political forces on property, income, expenses and financial obligations.

As noted in the card of bill No. 9419-1, posted on the Verkhovna Rada website, the document was returned to parliament with the signature of the head of state on September 26.

The bill proposes to establish that the reports of political parties on the property, income, expenses, and financial obligations not submitted by political parties for previous reporting periods during the implementation of measures to prevent the occurrence and spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19, provided for by quarantine, and in the period of the legal regime of martial law, are submitted to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) no later than 120 days from the date of entry into force of this law.

The law stipulates that during the periods of action of measures to prevent the emergence and spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19, provided for by quarantine, the legal regime of martial law, as well as within 119 days from the date of entry into force of this law, the statutory liability for failure to provide or untimely providing reports of political parties. The bill proposes to establish that the NACP resumes the work of the unified public register of reports of political parties immediately, but no later than the day this law comes into force.

The document also provides that a political party is released from the statutory responsibility for providing incomplete information in the report if it is impossible to fulfill such an obligation properly. In particular, the grounds for the impossibility of properly fulfilling the obligation of a political party to display complete information in the report on the property, income, expenses, and financial obligations is the documented loss (destruction or damage) of primary documents, computer and other equipment as a result of hostilities, terrorist acts, sabotage caused by the military aggression of the Russian Federation or their presence in the territories where hostilities are (were) conducted.