14:15 26.09.2023

US Ambassador: Russia continues to attack Ukrainian civilians, in callous attempt to stop Ukraine from supplying food to world

US Ambassador: Russia continues to attack Ukrainian civilians, in callous attempt to stop Ukraine from supplying food to world

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink condemned the Russian night attacks on civilian targets in Odesa, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine.

"Overnight, Russia continued its attacks on civilian sites – targeting transportation networks, grain storage, and ports in the Odesa region, Cherkasy region and Kryvyi Rih. Over 36 trucks were damaged or destroyed and truckers and port workers were injured. Yet again, in violation of all international norms and laws, Russia continues to attack civilians, in a callous attempt to stop Ukraine from supplying food to the world," she said on X.

As reported, on the night of Tuesday, Russian occupation forces attacked Odesa region with attack UAVs, hit the port infrastructure, and injured two men, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper said.

According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukrainian air defense on Tuesday night destroyed 26 of the 38 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine.

