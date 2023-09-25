Canada introduces new package of sanctions against Russia

Canada announced the introduction of new sanctions against Russia; institutions, public organizations and individuals were subject to restrictions, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

The reason for imposing sanctions is the involvement of individual individuals and legal entities in the Kremlin-backed illegal and forced mass deportation of Ukrainian children, Russian disinformation and the Russian nuclear sector.

In particular, legal entities subject to sanctions are: the Global Policy Research Foundation, Komsomolskaya Pravda, the Russian Geographical Society (also known as RGS), the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (also known as MGIMO), the National Committee for BRICS Research, the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, the Center for Support and Development of Public Initiative Creative Diplomacy, the Higher School of Economics University, the Russian International Affairs Council, the Valdai Discussion Club (Foundation), Vladimir Tochmash Joint Stock Company, PJSC Kovrov Mechanical Plant, Young Guard of United Russia, and Youth Army.

Also subject to Canadian sanctions are Ombudsperson for Children's Rights in Yakutia Tuiaara Vasilieva, Ombudsman for Children's Rights in Tyumen Region Andrei Stepanov, and Children's Ombudsperson in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area Liudmila Nizamova.

Other sanctions were imposed against head of the Republic of Mordovia Artyom Zdunov, head of the main headquarters of Youth Army Nikita Nagorny, chairman of Young Guard of United Russia Anton Demidov, adviser to the head of "the DPR" on children's rights Eleonora Fedorenko, Russian scientist and political scientist Vasily Kashin, and head of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad Evgeny Primakov.