20:13 25.09.2023

Russian occupiers shell Kherson again, there killed, wounded

On the evening of Monday, September 25, Russian occupiers shelled Dnipro district of Kherson.

According to Head of Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko five people were injured as a result of the shelling.

"According to preliminary information, three people were killed and two were injured. The information is being clarified," Mrochko said in his Telegram channel.

At the same time, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported six casualties.

"According to preliminary information, two men and one woman died from their injuries. Three more people were injured. They were taken to the hospital," Prokudin said in his Telegram channel.

