Ukraine doesn't yet officially discuss with European Commission whether timing of Ukraine's accession to EU depends on end of war

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna says Ukraine has not yet officially discussed with the European Commission the question of whether the timing of Ukraine's accession to the European Union depends on the end of the war.

"In order to be honest, we have not yet officially discussed this with the European Commission," she said on a national telethon on Friday, answering a question about whether the timing of Ukraine's accession to the EU depended on the end of the war.

At the same time, Stefanishyna said the Association Agreement was signed when Crimea had already been annexed, when hostilities had already started in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and this did not become an obstacle, and the provisions of the document apply to the entire territory of the country.

"As soon as we complete the substantive part of the negotiations, we will definitely find a formula, but we hope that by then there will be no such need, since we will definitely win," she said.