Lithuanian President: Russia's desperate attempts to annex Ukrainian territory don't change reality – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson are, will be Ukraine

Russia's desperate attempts to annex Ukrainian territory do not change the reality – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson are and will be Ukraine, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda has said.

"Fake referendums. Fake results. People filling referendum ballots with guns in their face. These desperate attempts by Russia to annex Ukrainian territory at all costs do not change the reality – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson are and it will be Ukraine," he said on Twitter on Wednesday.