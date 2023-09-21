Facts

16:51 21.09.2023

URCS volunteers help victims of Russian missile attack in Kyiv

1 min read
Volunteers of the Regional Disaster Response Team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided first medical and psychological assistance to those injured as a result of the night Russian missile attack on Kyiv.

"The fragments [of the missile] fell on a building in Darnytsky district of the capital, a fire occurred. Volunteers of the Regional Disaster Response Team set up a tent in which they provided first aid to the wounded and first psychological aid to the injured, and helped rescue workers," the society said on Facebook on Thursday.

Volunteers from Kyiv city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society also worked at the site where the missile debris fell – they treated those in need with food and hot drinks.

As reported, at night the invaders launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv. Air defense forces and means destroyed more than 20 enemy targets.

Debris from downed missiles fell in several areas of the Ukrainian capital. A gas pipe was damaged in Shevchenkivsky district, non-residential premises and parked cars were damaged by debris, and there was a fire in Darnytsky district.

Tags: #help #rockets #urcs

