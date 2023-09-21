SBU, Ukrainian Navy inflict massive strike on Saky air base in occupied Crimea last night – source

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Navy inflicted a massive strike on the Saky air base in temporarily occupied Crimea last night. An informed source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the source, there were at least twelve combat aircraft (Su-24 and Su-30) and a Pantsir air defense system at the air base. A training base for Mojaher drone operators was also deployed there. The Russian forces use these drones for the coordination of their air raids and as combat drones.

The source also said that "the strikes of the Security Service and the Navy reached their targets and caused serious damage to the occupiers' hardware. To defeat the enemy, drones were used to overload Russia's air defense system, after which Neptun missiles were fired. Interestingly that even Russian Telegram channels confirm serious destructions and losses – they also report that at least 30 military personnel were killed."

The SBU source also said that "'bavovna' ('cotton' – explosions in Russia and temporarily occupied territories) will bloom in Crimea even more – the occupiers cannot feel themselves safe in the occupied peninsula."