UN Security Council should consider issue of applying preventive sanctions in case of aggression threat – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed the UN Security Council to consider the issue of applying preventive sanctions in case of a threat of aggression.

"We need a system of preventing aggression by early response to actions directed against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. It is time to do this," the head of state said in his speech at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York.

The world nations "should agree on such a mechanism to respond aggression for the protection of others which everyone would like to have for their own security."

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine has showed what exactly could become such a mechanism. Among other things, these are powerful sanctions against the aggressor. And not only at the stage when Bucha had already happened, but also at the stage of the build-up of the invasion army. Anyone who wants to start a war should see before the fatal mistake what exactly they will lose when the war would start," Zelenskyy said.

"The issue of applying preventive sanctions should be automatically submitted for consideration to the UN Security Council when any member of the General Assembly reports the threat of aggression. Ukrainian soldiers now are doing at the expense of their blood what the UN Security Council should do by its votes – stopping aggression and upholding the principles of the UN Charter," the Ukrainian president said.