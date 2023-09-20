Slovakia considers grain import control system proposed by Ukraine to be quite acceptable

Slovakia is already studying the Ukrainian grain import control system proposed by Ukraine and considers it quite acceptable, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Slovak Republic Jozef Bíreš said during an online meeting with Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky on Wednesday.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, the interlocutors discussed issues of cooperation in the agricultural sector between the two countries, in particular, the action plan proposed by Ukraine to the European Commission for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Bíreš recalled that Slovakia, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, had been actively helping Ukraine, including the agricultural sector. At the same time, he noted the importance of mutual understanding of the issue of agricultural exports.

Solsky thanked his colleague for Slovakia's support of Ukraine.

The ministers agreed to finalize the plan as soon as possible, as well as to coordinate the situation and maintain constructive relations between the countries.