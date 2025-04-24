Ukraine offers South Africa to create joint hub for production and transportation of fertilizers - Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers the Republic of South Africa to create a joint hub for the production and transportation of fertilizers, joint projects in agriculture and other sectors can increase bilateral trade between Ukraine and South Africa, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Ukraine offers South Africa to create such a joint general hub, a hub for the production and transportation of fertilizers, which supports your entire region. There is significant potential in the agro-industrial sector," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa following talks in South Africa.

According to the head of the Ukrainian state, joint projects in agriculture and other sectors can increase bilateral trade between Ukraine and South Africa.

"We are ready to work together to create modern security systems, in particular at facilities like your national parks and new technological steps on our part. We are ready to talk about this," Zelenskyy added.

In addition, according to him, Ukraine and South Africa can also work together to significantly increase electricity generation in South Africa from nuclear to renewable energy.

Zelenskyy instructed "government officials to study in detail every possible joint project between our countries."