14:22 18.09.2023

Maliar: Defense forces liberate 2 sq km near Bakhmut, 5.2 sq km on southern front last week

Ukrainian forces liberated two square kilometers last week in Bakhmut area (Donetsk region) and 5.2 square kilometers on the southern front, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said, as Military Media Center reported on Monday morning.

According to her, over the last week, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated two square kilometers near Bakhmut. In total, 51 square kilometers have been liberated in this area since the beginning of the Ukrainian offensive.

The Defense Forces liberated 5.2 square kilometers on the southern front over the past week.

Maliar said the Ukrainian soldiers are advancing in Melitopol direction.

"South and east of Rabotyne we had success and over the past week 5.2 square kilometers has been liberated in the southern direction," Maliar said.

In total, during the offensive operations, according to her, more than 260 square kilometers have already been liberated in the south.

