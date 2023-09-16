Facts

12:25 16.09.2023

Second high-level meeting to support Ukrainian grain exports and global food security held in Constanta – U.S. Embassy

The United States joined representatives from Romania, Ukraine, Moldova, and the European Union for a second high-level meeting in Constanta, Romania to accelerate Ukrainian grain exports and address the global challenge of food insecurity caused by Russia's decision to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) and attack global food supply, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said in a press release on Friday.

"Prior to Russia's withdrawal from BGSI's, hundreds of vessels have embarked on a vital mission, delivering nearly 33 million metric tons of grain and foodstuff worldwide from Ukraine via the Black Sea. Notably, almost 19 million tonnes reached developing nations, offering indispensable support for global food security and stability. While Russia has chosen to weaponize food, the United States, Romania, Ukraine, Moldova, and the European Union are pursuing viable solutions to counter Russia's callous actions," the Embassy said.

During the meeting in Constanta, participants recognized the instrumental role played by Romania and Moldova in facilitating the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain that has been critical in averting widespread hunger and reinforcing global food security efforts. Participants also recognized the substantial benefits the acceleration of Ukrainian grain exports would bring the populations of Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova.

"In this context, it is vital that we dispel Russia’s disinformation campaign blaming sanctions for the global food security crisis. Russia’s claims are baseless; sanctions have not targeted Russian agricultural products and fertilizer. Instead, Russia imposed restrictions on these exports. The falsehood of Russia’s claims is evident, as it is exporting food at levels comparable to or exceeding pre-war levels. There is also no excuse for Russia deliberately targeting and destroying grain that is desperately needed in vulnerable nations – Russia bares full responsibility for its actions. It is also unacceptable that while carrying out these inhumane attacks Russian drones have ended up on Romanian territory – Russia must desist immediately," the Embassy said in the press release.

In his call with Foreign Minister Odobescu last week, Secretary Blinken affirmed the United States' unwavering support to Romania, our NATO Ally. The United States reiterates its call on Russia to cease attacking Ukrainian cities and infrastructure immediately, rejoin the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and extend, expand, and fully implement the agreement.

Today's meeting was attended by U.S. Department of State Sanctions Coordinator Ambassador Jim O'Brien, U.S Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, U.S. Ambassador to Romania Kathleen Kavalec, and U.S. Ambassador to Moldova Kent Logsdon, who joined Romanian Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Sorin Grindeanu, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, Moldovan Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Andrei Spinu, and Director General of European Mobility and Transport Magda Kopczynska.

