Facts

18:40 13.09.2023

SBU checking radiation safety due to Russia’s provocations regarding use of ‘dirty’ bomb

SBU checking radiation safety due to Russia’s provocations regarding use of ‘dirty’ bomb

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and other representatives of the Defense Forces are conducting radiation safety raids because of the provocations of the Russian Federation regarding the use of a "dirty" bomb, the SBU informs.

"The counterintelligence of the SBU, together with other representatives of the Defense Forces, carries out large-scale raid checks of the state of radiation safety throughout the territory of Ukraine. Such measures are conditioned by constant threats and provocations from the Kremlin on the use of a ‘dirty’ bomb," the Security Service of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The message says: "As a result of complex workings, no dangerous radioactive materials were found."

According to the intelligence service, in just a week, law enforcement officers examined hundreds of places of mass stay of people and critical infrastructure facilities, as well as thousands of vehicles that enemy saboteurs could potentially use to transport radioactive materials.

"The SBU has focused special attention on monitoring checkpoints in frontline and de-occupied areas, border checkpoints, etc.," the report says.

During such raids, the security forces work out common algorithms of actions and mechanisms for rapid response to nuclear threats from the Russian Federation.

The SBU conducted raids together with radiation, chemical and biological protection units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service.

 

