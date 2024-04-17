National police: Six people missing due to missile strike on Chernihiv

A search and rescue operation continues in Chernihiv at the site of a Russian missile strike, at the moment six people are missing, the National Police of Ukraine inform.

"As of 13:30, it is known about 14 dead people, 61 people were injured, three of them children. There is information about six missing citizens," the National Police said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the message, enemy strikes damaged social infrastructure facilities, a university building, a hospital, and 16 residential high-rise buildings in one of the city's neighborhoods.

Police and rescuers provide the necessary assistance to the victims, psychologists also work with the victims.