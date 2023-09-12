Russia seeks to turn death into inconspicuous reality of repression in occupied territories – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Dutch students to "seek unity, friends, partners, like-minded people," which, according to him, is important for both people and countries.

“The world lacks unity... It lacks the ability to feel the other and make the other your ally. It lacks the ability to put ambitions at the service of common values,” he said, speaking to students via video link on Tuesday.

Now, Zelenskyy said, “the world is going through a special stage, when it is being decided not only whether we alone, somewhere in Eastern Europe, will preserve freedom ... Now it is being determined whether it will be possible to make genocidal policy part of the allegedly normal world politics.”

“This is exactly what Russia is trying to do with its war against us ... To make genocide a background against which others can live in peace somewhere in their ‘bubbles’... To freeze the war and turn death from a shocking picture of battles into the almost imperceptible reality of daily repression in the occupied territory,” he noted.

“Is the world united against this? Not all of it. Not yet. But we are trying! This is one of the main things we are doing. Ukraine is looking for reasons for unity with different countries. Even with those that we have had almost no relations with for decades,” the president said.

He stated that Ukraine is building new ties, new partnerships. “The Netherlands, in particular, is helping us with this - your leadership, your participation helps us unite the world for the sake of our common values. And this makes our defense stronger, our freedom stronger,” Zelenskyy said.

“Work together with others. Unite for the sake of freedom. For the sake of common achievements that may even become historical. Overcome the things that divide you so that in any crisis situation you will always have an ally by your side. When this is your skill on a personal level, it will invariably become your special strength on a community and national level,” he also said.