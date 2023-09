Russia strikes open area in Zaporizhia region – local authorities

Russian occupation forces launched a missile strike on an open area in Zaporizhia region, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko said.

"Today, at about 12:27, the Russian military launched one missile strike (the type of missile is being determined) on an open area in Zaporizhia region," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to Malashko, information about casualties and damage is being clarified.