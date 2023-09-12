Russian authorities strengthening air defense system around Moscow, indicating this in public space – British intelligence

Russian authorities have in recent weeks strengthened the air defense system around Moscow and indicated this with appropriate signs in deployment zones, which, according to British intelligence, is probably "intended to act as a high-profile reassurance to the public that the authorities have the threat under control."

"In recent weeks, Russia has overhauled its short- and medium-range air defense system around Moscow to better defend against unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks, which are the city's most frequent target," according to a report of Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland published on the X social network on Tuesday morning.

As reported, "since early September 2023, Russian SA-22 air defence systems around the capital have been pictured positioned on elevated towers and ramps. Previously, following strikes against Engels and Ryazan air bases in December 2022, Russia also positioned SA-22 on the roofs of official buildings in Moscow."

"This is almost certainly to allow the system to detect and engage UAV-type targets. However, it is probably also intended to act as a high-profile reassurance to the public that the authorities have the threat under control," the British experts said.