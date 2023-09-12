Facts

12:06 12.09.2023

Russian authorities strengthening air defense system around Moscow, indicating this in public space – British intelligence

1 min read

Russian authorities have in recent weeks strengthened the air defense system around Moscow and indicated this with appropriate signs in deployment zones, which, according to British intelligence, is probably "intended to act as a high-profile reassurance to the public that the authorities have the threat under control."

"In recent weeks, Russia has overhauled its short- and medium-range air defense system around Moscow to better defend against unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks, which are the city's most frequent target," according to a report of Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland published on the X social network on Tuesday morning.

As reported, "since early September 2023, Russian SA-22 air defence systems around the capital have been pictured positioned on elevated towers and ramps. Previously, following strikes against Engels and Ryazan air bases in December 2022, Russia also positioned SA-22 on the roofs of official buildings in Moscow."

"This is almost certainly to allow the system to detect and engage UAV-type targets. However, it is probably also intended to act as a high-profile reassurance to the public that the authorities have the threat under control," the British experts said.

Tags: #british_intelligence

MORE ABOUT

13:11 01.09.2023
Russia creates underwater barrier of submerged ships to prevent attacks on bridge across Kerch Strait – British intelligence

Russia creates underwater barrier of submerged ships to prevent attacks on bridge across Kerch Strait – British intelligence

11:50 23.08.2023
Occupiers continue to employ pontoons at Chonhar, Henichesk, allow part of the traffic flow via Armiansk – British intelligence

Occupiers continue to employ pontoons at Chonhar, Henichesk, allow part of the traffic flow via Armiansk – British intelligence

11:46 22.08.2023
British intelligence: Some attacks on Russian military targets being launched from inside Russian territory

British intelligence: Some attacks on Russian military targets being launched from inside Russian territory

15:02 21.08.2023
Russian leadership, fearing increased threats, likely to strengthen air defense system in western country’s part – British intelligence

Russian leadership, fearing increased threats, likely to strengthen air defense system in western country’s part – British intelligence

14:59 14.08.2023
Kremlin probably no longer funds Wagner PMC – British intelligence

Kremlin probably no longer funds Wagner PMC – British intelligence

11:34 09.08.2023
Attacks on Russian ships can be turned against weakest links of Russia's sea supply lanes – British intelligence

Attacks on Russian ships can be turned against weakest links of Russia's sea supply lanes – British intelligence

15:02 07.08.2023
Russia fails to generate effective tactical airpower in south in recent weeks – British intelligence

Russia fails to generate effective tactical airpower in south in recent weeks – British intelligence

14:31 05.08.2023
British intelligence about damage to Olenegorsky Gornyak ship: this is a 'significant blow' to Russia's Black Sea Fleet

British intelligence about damage to Olenegorsky Gornyak ship: this is a 'significant blow' to Russia's Black Sea Fleet

11:09 03.08.2023
Battlefields in southern Ukraine overgrown with weeds, shrubs that make it difficult for forces to make advances – British intelligence

Battlefields in southern Ukraine overgrown with weeds, shrubs that make it difficult for forces to make advances – British intelligence

15:07 01.08.2023
Intense fighting in Ukraine focusing on south of Orikhiv, Velyka Novosilka – British intelligence

Intense fighting in Ukraine focusing on south of Orikhiv, Velyka Novosilka – British intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU advances near Robotyne, Klischiyivka

Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to EU internal market – Stefanishyna

Sweden to consider possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighters – media

Ukrainian troops have success near Robotyne on southern front – General Staff spokesperson

After recapturing of Boyko Rigs by Ukraine, Russia no longer has access to this area of sea – Ukrainian Navy

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

AFU advances near Robotyne, Klischiyivka

Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for providing military assistance

Russia faces need for possible new wave of mobilization, presumably at late September – Yusov

Yusov about Boyko Rigs: Ukraine, as legal owner of these facilities, to use them for strengthening defense measures

Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to EU internal market – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy to accept any tribunal entailing real fair sentence for Russian murderers, leadership that gives orders

Russia seeks to turn death into inconspicuous reality of repression in occupied territories – Zelenskyy

Some 823 cultural heritage objects damaged due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Sweden to consider possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighters – media

AD
AD
AD
AD