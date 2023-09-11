Facts

13:59 11.09.2023

Prosecutor General: Council of Europe experience to be invaluable in return of deported Ukrainian children, release of civilians from captivity

2 min read
Prosecutor General: Council of Europe experience to be invaluable in return of deported Ukrainian children, release of civilians from captivity

The support of the Council of Europe in ensuring the responsibility of Russia for war crimes and continuing the reform of the prosecutor's office is an important component of the process of restoring justice, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin siad.

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said on its Telegram channel of the reported on Monday that during an official visit to Latvia, Kostin held meetings with Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović-Burić, and Head of the Directorate General for Human Rights and the Rule of Law of the Council of Europe Christos Giakoumopoulos.

"The Prosecutor General thanked for the support of the Council of Europe in ensuring the responsibility of Russia for war crimes and the continuation of the reform of the prosecutor's office. This support is an important component of the process of restoring justice," the PGO said.

"We highly value the strategic consultations of Council of Europe experts. Their experience would be invaluable in strengthening our work in priority areas: the return of Ukrainian children forcibly deported by the aggressor and the release of civilians illegally detained in Russia," Kostin's words are quoted in the statement during a conversation with the Secretary General of the Council Europe.

According to the statement, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General spoke about Ukraine's willingness not only to ensure an appropriate response in the legal sector, but also to develop international legal mechanisms that guarantee the safe return of Ukrainian citizens.

The department said Kostin thanked Giakoumopoulos for supporting the creation of the War Crimes Victims Register, assuring that protecting the rights of victims and witnesses of war crimes is an ongoing priority.

"We continue to work on introducing an approach focused on the interests of victims of Russian crimes. We have initiated the specialization of prosecutors, and the Coordination Center for Support of Victims and Witnesses has already started work. We will be very grateful for your assistance in strengthening the Ukrainian justice system in this important area," Kostin said.

Tags: #prosecutor_general

MORE ABOUT

18:46 27.06.2023
Intl Centre for Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine to start work next week – Kostin

Intl Centre for Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine to start work next week – Kostin

11:07 24.01.2023
Symonenko dismissed from post of Dpty Prosecutor General

Symonenko dismissed from post of Dpty Prosecutor General

17:51 16.01.2023
Each day of delay in creation of tribunal on crimes of aggression costs lives of Ukrainians – Prosecutor General

Each day of delay in creation of tribunal on crimes of aggression costs lives of Ukrainians – Prosecutor General

17:44 16.01.2023
Prosecutor General: We know for sure who ordered destruction of residential building in Dnipro

Prosecutor General: We know for sure who ordered destruction of residential building in Dnipro

17:53 27.09.2022
French National Gendarmerie experts to work in Kharkiv region

French National Gendarmerie experts to work in Kharkiv region

13:47 27.07.2022
Rada supports appointment of Kostin as Prosecutor General

Rada supports appointment of Kostin as Prosecutor General

09:22 27.07.2022
President submits to Rada proposal to appoint MP Kostin as Prosecutor General

President submits to Rada proposal to appoint MP Kostin as Prosecutor General

13:23 19.07.2022
Rada dismisses Venediktova from prosecutor general post

Rada dismisses Venediktova from prosecutor general post

12:58 02.07.2022
ACA experts, military advisers work at site of missile strike in Odesa region – Prosecutor General

ACA experts, military advisers work at site of missile strike in Odesa region – Prosecutor General

13:57 22.06.2022
Ukraine needs U.S. support for investigation into Russia's war crimes – Venediktova

Ukraine needs U.S. support for investigation into Russia's war crimes – Venediktova

AD

HOT NEWS

German FM notes importance of strengthening fight against corruption in Ukraine

Kuleba about sanction concessions to Russia in exchange for grain deal: Issue of 'nullifying' sanctions cannot be on agenda in principle

Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

Ukraine retakes control of Boyko Rigs off the coast of Crimea – Main Intelligence Directorate

EU does not recognize results of illegal elections that Russia held in Ukraine's occupied regions – representation

LATEST

Newly appointed Ukrainian Minister of Defense holds phone talk with Pentagon chief

Kuleba on Taurus missiles: I don't understand why we're losing time

IAEA head hopes to continue discussions on Zaporizhia NPP situation with Russia, Ukraine at high level

German FM notes importance of strengthening fight against corruption in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss Ukraine’s current defense needs, strengthening of air defense

Baerbock announces intention of German side to build wind farm in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Some 52.5% of Ukrainians believe criticism of govt for corruption neither destabilizes country, nor reduces partners’ trust

Kuleba about sanction concessions to Russia in exchange for grain deal: Issue of 'nullifying' sanctions cannot be on agenda in principle

Some 55% of respondents think military assistance should be provided to Ukraine if it effectively fights corruption – poll

Germany to allocate additional EUR 20 mln for humanitarian aid for Ukraine – FM

AD
AD
AD
AD