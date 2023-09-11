AFU: Air defense forces destroy 12 Shahed-136/131 UAVs on Monday night

On Monday night, air defense forces destroyed 12 Shahed-136/131 UAVs in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions, as well as a drone of an unknown type, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"On the night of September 11, 2023, the enemy attacked with attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the south-eastern direction (Eysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia). Launches of 12 Shaheds were recorded in the direction of Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Those involved in repelling the attack anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups," the AFU said a message published on the Telegram channel on Monday.

In addition, the enemy fired Kh-31P anti-radar missiles and Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles from Su-34/Su-35 aircraft into Dnipropetrovsk region, initially without losses.