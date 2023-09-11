Facts

10:35 11.09.2023

AFU: Air defense forces destroy 12 Shahed-136/131 UAVs on Monday night

1 min read
AFU: Air defense forces destroy 12 Shahed-136/131 UAVs on Monday night

On Monday night, air defense forces destroyed 12 Shahed-136/131 UAVs in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions, as well as a drone of an unknown type, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"On the night of September 11, 2023, the enemy attacked with attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the south-eastern direction (Eysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia). Launches of 12 Shaheds were recorded in the direction of Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Those involved in repelling the attack anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups," the AFU said a message published on the Telegram channel on Monday.

In addition, the enemy fired Kh-31P anti-radar missiles and Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles from Su-34/Su-35 aircraft into Dnipropetrovsk region, initially without losses.

Tags: #shahed

MORE ABOUT

09:10 07.09.2023
Air defense destroy 25 UAVs out of 33 launched overnight

Air defense destroy 25 UAVs out of 33 launched overnight

11:11 04.09.2023
Russian Shahed drones detonated in Romania; Ukraine requests additional air defense systems, aviation from partners – MFA

Russian Shahed drones detonated in Romania; Ukraine requests additional air defense systems, aviation from partners – MFA

09:12 19.07.2023
Russia attacks Ukraine with six Kalibr missiles, 35 Shahed-136s; air defense destroy all missiles, 31 drones – General Staff

Russia attacks Ukraine with six Kalibr missiles, 35 Shahed-136s; air defense destroy all missiles, 31 drones – General Staff

19:05 14.07.2023
Enemy uses 17 Shahed UAVs, inflicts 43 air strikes over day – AFU General Staff

Enemy uses 17 Shahed UAVs, inflicts 43 air strikes over day – AFU General Staff

09:52 13.07.2023
Air Defense eliminate 20 out of 20 Shahed drones, two Kalibr missiles

Air Defense eliminate 20 out of 20 Shahed drones, two Kalibr missiles

09:18 12.07.2023
Air defense eliminate 11 out of 15 shaheds in Ukrainian sky

Air defense eliminate 11 out of 15 shaheds in Ukrainian sky

09:29 03.07.2023
Air defense destroys 13 of 17 kamikaze drones during Mon night enemy attack – Air Force

Air defense destroys 13 of 17 kamikaze drones during Mon night enemy attack – Air Force

10:30 19.06.2023
Air defense eliminates 4 Kalibrs, 4 Shahed drones in southern, eastern directions – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 4 Kalibrs, 4 Shahed drones in southern, eastern directions – Air Force

10:12 26.05.2023
Ten cruise missiles, 23 Shaheds, two reconnaissance drones destroyed – Air Force

Ten cruise missiles, 23 Shaheds, two reconnaissance drones destroyed – Air Force

09:59 23.05.2023
AFU Air Force eliminate six Shahed attack UAVs, two reconnaissance drones – Air Force

AFU Air Force eliminate six Shahed attack UAVs, two reconnaissance drones – Air Force

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We have advanced over last seven days

Zelenskyy: Death of foreign volunteers confirms how close war against Ukraine is to everyone who values human life

Russia shells Soniachne in Kherson region, kills man

Japanese Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

LATEST

German FM arrives on unannounced visit to Kyiv – media

Zelenskyy: We have advanced over last seven days

Energoatom, Westinghouse sign memo to implement small modular reactors SMR 300 in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Death of foreign volunteers confirms how close war against Ukraine is to everyone who values human life

Zelenskyy: We agree with Japanese FM to begin talks on bilateral agreement on security guarantees in development of G7 Declaration

Michel to Russia at G20: attacking Ukrainian ports, offering 1 mln tonnes of grain as gift to Africa is cynicism, parody of generosity

Russia shells Soniachne in Kherson region, kills man

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry checks presence of Ukrainians among victims of earthquake in Morocco

Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with Crown Prince, PM of Saudi Arabia

Ukrainian Red Cross Society presents first aid book in Braille

AD
AD
AD
AD