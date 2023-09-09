Facts

11:20 09.09.2023

Japanese Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived in Ukraine on a visit. The Japanese Embassy in Ukraine reported this on Twitter, publishing a video of the minister's welcoming.

This is the first visit by a Japanese foreign minister to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

As previously reported, the Japanese Foreign Minister in Kyiv plans to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss Japan's plans to hold a conference to promote the economic recovery of Ukraine early next year. It is also expected that Hayashi will take part in the ceremony of handing over Japanese truck cranes intended for removing unexploded bombs to the Ukrainian side.

