Occupiers can pull up reserves from Crimea to Zaporizhia, Kherson directions

The head of the press center of the Pivden (South) Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk said Russian occupiers can pull up reserves that were concentrated in the temporarily occupied Crimea, to Zaporizhia direction, as well as to the left bank of Kherson region.

"There really is a pull-up of forces, because the enemy suffered greatly during the advance of the Defense Forces on land, during our counter-battery fight and in Kherson direction. And they [the Russians] need to renew their reserves, because, spreading between directions of Kherson region, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions – they tried to mix people up in this way, and to stay in this contingent as much as possible... It is quite possible that they could pull up those reserves that were concentrated in Crimea," Humeniuk said on the national telethon.

She also said the Russians are using two UAV launch stations: from the eastern part of the Azov coast, and also from Crimea: this indicates that the enemy is looking for new tactics to bypass the air defense system.

"It is likely that they are trying to save on the direction's resource. That is, the long flight time makes them more vulnerable, because the air defense system can work even before they [UAVs] reach the strike line," Humeniuk has said.