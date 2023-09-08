Facts

20:40 08.09.2023

Occupiers can pull up reserves from Crimea to Zaporizhia, Kherson directions

2 min read

The head of the press center of the Pivden (South) Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk said Russian occupiers can pull up reserves that were concentrated in the temporarily occupied Crimea, to Zaporizhia direction, as well as to the left bank of Kherson region.

"There really is a pull-up of forces, because the enemy suffered greatly during the advance of the Defense Forces on land, during our counter-battery fight and in Kherson direction. And they [the Russians] need to renew their reserves, because, spreading between directions of Kherson region, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions – they tried to mix people up in this way, and to stay in this contingent as much as possible... It is quite possible that they could pull up those reserves that were concentrated in Crimea," Humeniuk said on the national telethon.

She also said the Russians are using two UAV launch stations: from the eastern part of the Azov coast, and also from Crimea: this indicates that the enemy is looking for new tactics to bypass the air defense system.

"It is likely that they are trying to save on the direction's resource. That is, the long flight time makes them more vulnerable, because the air defense system can work even before they [UAVs] reach the strike line," Humeniuk has said.

 

Tags: #russia #reserves #war

MORE ABOUT

20:32 08.09.2023
Police find 80 Russian dungeons, places of captivity in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Police find 80 Russian dungeons, places of captivity in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

18:51 08.09.2023
UN Secretary-General sees no peaceful solution to war in Ukraine in immediate future

UN Secretary-General sees no peaceful solution to war in Ukraine in immediate future

20:26 07.09.2023
Maliar: AFU successfully advancing in Bakhmut direction

Maliar: AFU successfully advancing in Bakhmut direction

10:28 05.09.2023
HQ meeting after Zelenskyy's trip to front to consider issue of electronic warfare

HQ meeting after Zelenskyy's trip to front to consider issue of electronic warfare

13:14 02.09.2023
Russia seeking to distract Ukraine from counteroffensive, force it to divide forces between Orikhiv, Kupiansk – UK Defense Intelligence

Russia seeking to distract Ukraine from counteroffensive, force it to divide forces between Orikhiv, Kupiansk – UK Defense Intelligence

12:42 01.09.2023
Ukrainian troops advance towards Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian troops advance towards Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

09:29 01.09.2023
Enemy unsuccessfully attacks in two directions, more than 25 clashes at front over day –General Staff

Enemy unsuccessfully attacks in two directions, more than 25 clashes at front over day –General Staff

19:36 31.08.2023
Ukrainian aviation inflicts 12 strikes on places of concentration of invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 12 strikes on places of concentration of invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

20:29 29.08.2023
European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

19:06 29.08.2023
European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

Number of casualties after missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to 73 – local authorities

NABU, SAPO seize Kolomoisky's assets

Zelenskyy: Putin to 'scare' world with use of nuclear weapons

Zelenskyy: Speed of Ukrainian counteroffensive exceeds speed of adoption of new Russia-related sanctions

LATEST

DTEK re-equips two powerful substations to provide electricity to Kyiv for UAH 70 mln

Explosions at Russian 'polling station' in Berdiansk organized by SBU – source

Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

Ukrnafta to conduct 3D seismic survey of Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region

Judicial practice on war crimes, recovery of damages from aggressor state is being formed in Ukraine – lawyers

Lithuania transfers 4.5 mln units of ammunition to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Number of casualties after missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to 73 – local authorities

NABU, SAPO seize Kolomoisky's assets

Ten Leopard tanks delivered to Ukraine, another batch on the way – Danish Armed Forces

Ukraine continues to insist on introducing restrictions regarding Russian defense industry, Rosatom as part of next 12th EU sanctions package – Yermak

AD
AD
AD
AD