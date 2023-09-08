Ukrnafta to conduct 3D seismic survey of Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region

PJSC Ukrnafta has announced a tender for the purchase of scientific and technical services in the field of engineering for the study of the Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region, which has a complex tectonic structure.

"This project involves seismic exploration using 3D reflection wave technology using the common depth point (CDP) method," the company said in a press release on Friday.

The expected purchase cost is almost UAH 131.35 million (excluding VAT).

As Ukrnafta explained, in previous years 2D studies and additional drilling were carried out at the field. New data obtained using modern 3D technology will help create a 3D geological model of prospecting objects and better reveal the hydrocarbon potential of Sumy region.

The procurement requirements are available in the ProZorro system, and offers can be submitted until 12:00 on September 15, 2023.

As reported, PJSC Ukrnafta began drilling a new horizontal well at the Velykobubnivske field with a design depth of more than 2,700 meters.

The company's specialists have prepared two projects for 3D seismic exploration in 2023 with a total area of 180 square kilometers.

Ukrnafta, which has been completely under state control since the end of 2022, sets a strategic goal of doubling oil and natural gas production to 3 million tonnes and 2 billion cubic meters by 2027 respectively. In 2023, the company plans to increase oil production by 5.8% (0.077 million tonnes) compared to last year, to 1.447 million tonnes, gas production – by 0.3% (0.003 million cubic meters), to 1.04 billion cubic meters.

On November 5, 2022, the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief decided to seize the shares of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta (with the exception of, respectively, the controlling and blocking stakes in NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy) into state ownership as military property for the duration of the martial law. Before the seizure, the structures of Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov owned about 42% of the shares of Ukrnafta, and together with other partners, a controlling stake in Ukrtatnafta.

As of the end of March 2023, Ukrnafta had 89 fields with 23 million tonnes of proven reserves and 1,806 active oil wells and 152 gas wells. The company operates 537 filling stations, of which 28 have been modernized. Sales volume for them this year is expected to be 350,000 tonnes, or about 7% of the market.