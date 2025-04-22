Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:52 22.04.2025

Ukrnafta joins UN Global Compact

2 min read
Ukrnafta joins UN Global Compact

PJSC Ukrnafta has joined the UN Global Compact, head of the company Serhiy Koretsky announced.

"An important stage in the history of Ukrnafta – the company has joined the UN Global Compact in Ukraine - a local network of the largest global initiative that unites leading companies in the world and Ukraine around the common values of sustainable development," he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to Koretsky, a modern company in the modern world must understand responsibility both to society and to the environment and clearly adhere to the highest standards in its work.

"Partnership with the UN Global Compact in Ukraine will help Ukrnafta clearly follow its 10 principles to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and contribute to the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals for the sake of forming a strong, sustainable and responsible society," explained the head of the company, adding that these are the protection of human rights, fair labor principles, environmental standards and zero tolerance for corruption.

He emphasized that in this way Ukrnafta once again confirmed the course it set after the transition to state management: it works transparently, develops international partnerships, implements the highest OECD corporate governance standards and adheres to global ESG standards.

Tags: #un_global_compact #ukrnafta

