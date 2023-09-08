According to updated info, 59 people injured in Kryvyi Rih attack

According to updated information, 59 people were injured as a result of a missile strike carried out by the Russians on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, the State Emergency Service reports.

"Kryvyi Rih. According to updated information, one person was killed and 59 people were injured as a result of the shelling. The work on the removal of the debris by the units of the State Emergency Service has been completed. The municipal services of the city continue to remove construction debris," the message published on the Telegram channel says.

Earlier it was known about one dead and 54 injured, search and rescue operations have been completed.