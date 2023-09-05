Facts

18:43 05.09.2023

Rada resumes assets declaring for officials, but without open register – MP

The Verkhovna Rada has resumed electronic assets declaring for state and local government officials.

The adoption of relevant bill No. 9534 at the second reading was supported by 329 deputies at the plenary session on Tuesday, said Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction.

"On the amendments taken into account: Amendment No. 1 clarifies the list of officials of a legal entity of public law subject to anti-corruption legislation (246 votes); amendment No. 246: saying that if property was indicated in one chapter and wasn’t indicated in another, it is not considered a crime (247 votes); amendment No. 277: if the property has been declared for several years and it has already been checked once, then it cannot be checked again (239 votes). The main amendment No. 371 – on the opening of declarations – did not gain votes (199 affirmative votes)," the parliamentarian wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, First Deputy Head of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (Holos faction) also noted that the bill takes into account that military personnel, except representatives of the military medical commission and the territorial recruitment center, prisoners, citizens in temporarily occupied territories should not submit declarations until the end of martial law or de-occupation of the territory. Thus, according to the adopted law, the military participating in hostilities will file declarations 90 days after their termination or after demobilization, the end of occupation for the temporarily occupied territories in which they are located, return to the point of permanent deployment or to the place of permanent work (except rotation), as well as the termination or cancellation of martial law.

The bill provides for the provision of declarations for the current year and previous years, that is, for 2021 and 2022.

In addition, it is proposed to resume special checks for persons applying for public positions [such checks were suspended for the period of martial law]. The bill also obliges to conduct special checks and in relation to officials appointed to their posts without them.

At the same time, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, Iryna Geraschenko, said that the parliament did not support the amendment on mandatory assets declaring by advisers to the President’s Office of Ukraine, members of the supervisory boards of state-owned enterprises: 185 parliamentarians voted in favor.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada canceled electronic assets declaring for officials in the spring of 2022 for the duration of martial law in connection with the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

The adoption of the law on the resumption of assets declaring is necessary for Ukraine to start negotiations on joining the European Union.

