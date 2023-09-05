Facts

17:35 05.09.2023

Rada approves punishment of officials for late submission of declarations

2 min read
The Verkhovna Rada has provided for punishment for late submission of declarations by officials.

The adoption of bill No. 9587-d "On Amending the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and other laws of Ukraine on improving the procedure for bringing to justice persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government" at the final reading was supported by 305 MPs at the plenary meeting on Tuesday, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos parliamentary faction, said.

"Amendment No. 25 (it is about avoiding liability if you forgot to declare property for UAH 1.3 million) gained 250 votes – it was taken into account. Amendment No. 27 received 199 votes – not taken into account. Amendment No. 112 (that you can forget about rent) got 165 votes – not taken into account. Amendment No. 139 (on the possibility not to be included in the register of corrupt officials) got 161 votes – not taken into account," Zhelezniak wrote on his Telegram channel.

The purpose of the bill is to automate the processing of materials on an administrative offense under Article 172-6 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses for late submission of the declaration.

The bill amends the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Law "On Prevention of Corruption," which provide for the possibility of automatically fixing the late submission of a declaration by an official and establishing that it is illegal if the deadline for filing a declaration is missed without good reason.

The document also gives the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) the authority to consider cases of administrative offenses provided for by Parts 1, 2, 4, 5 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (except for offenses committed by a judge, a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine) and the National Police (with the exception of offenses) committed by officials holding a responsible and especially responsible position); determine the case when the protocol will not be drawn up, namely when an administrative offense is committed, under Part 1 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (except for offenses committed by a judge, a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine).

