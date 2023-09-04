Facts

11:11 04.09.2023

Russian Shahed drones detonated in Romania; Ukraine requests additional air defense systems, aviation from partners – MFA

1 min read
Shahed strike unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Russian occupiers fell and detonated on the territory of Romania during a massive night attack by Russia near Izmail port, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko said, citing information from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"According to the information of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, tonight during a massive Russian attack in the area of Izmail port, Russian Shahed drones fell and detonated on the territory of Romania. This is another confirmation that Russian missile terror poses a huge threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but also to the security of neighboring countries, including NATO member states," Nikolenko said on Facebook on Monday.

In this regard, Ukraine turned to partner countries for the supply of additional anti-missile and air defense systems, as well as military aviation. "We urge our partners to speed up the provision of Ukraine with additional modern anti-missile and air defense systems, as well as combat aviation, which will strengthen the protection of the infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as neighboring states," Nikolenko said.

Tags: #romania #shahed

