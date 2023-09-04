Facts

09:38 04.09.2023

Kolomoisky remanded in custody for two months with possibility of posting bail of over UAH 500 mln

1 min read
Kolomoisky remanded in custody for two months with possibility of posting bail of over UAH 500 mln

The Shevchenkivsky District Court in Kyiv has ordered businessman Ihor Kolomoisky to be remanded in custody for two months in Dnipro with the possibility of posting bail of over UAH 500 million, according to a correspondent from Interfax-Ukraine in the courtroom.

He is also required to surrender all documents and refrain from contacting witnesses. Lawyers can appeal the decision within five days.

Earlier, it was reported that the Security Service of Ukraine had notified Kolomoisky of suspicion under two articles of the Ukrainian Criminal Code: Article 190 (fraud) and Article 209 (legalization (money laundering) of criminally obtained property).

Law enforcement agencies have determined that the businessman legalized over UAH 0.5 billion from 2013 to 2020 by transferring them abroad, using the infrastructure of banks under his control.

Tags: #kolomoisky

MORE ABOUT

11:21 02.09.2023
Kolomoisky notified of suspicion of fraud – SBU

Kolomoisky notified of suspicion of fraud – SBU

20:19 07.07.2023
Kolomoisky may become third party in case of confiscation of part of Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant from Russian sanctioned shareholders – media

Kolomoisky may become third party in case of confiscation of part of Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant from Russian sanctioned shareholders – media

18:51 06.02.2023
Kolomoisky sells his shares in Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant - media

Kolomoisky sells his shares in Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant - media

12:04 01.02.2023
Kolomoisky's house searched on Ukrtatnafta and Ukrnafta cases

Kolomoisky's house searched on Ukrtatnafta and Ukrnafta cases

16:50 12.12.2022
JKX oil and gas company with assets in Ukraine notifies of significant control by Kolomoisky

JKX oil and gas company with assets in Ukraine notifies of significant control by Kolomoisky

17:40 21.07.2022
MP publishes copy of presidential decree on termination of Ukrainian citizenship for Kolomoisky, Korban, Rabinovych

MP publishes copy of presidential decree on termination of Ukrainian citizenship for Kolomoisky, Korban, Rabinovych

14:04 15.02.2022
Ukrnafta's asset unbundling process put on hold for now – Kolomoisky

Ukrnafta's asset unbundling process put on hold for now – Kolomoisky

11:47 10.02.2022
Court postpones consideration of Kolomoisky case against PrivatBank on invalidation of five refinancing agreements

Court postpones consideration of Kolomoisky case against PrivatBank on invalidation of five refinancing agreements

16:11 19.11.2021
Cyprus court invites Kolomoisky to consider PrivatBank's claim

Cyprus court invites Kolomoisky to consider PrivatBank's claim

14:40 17.08.2021
Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov submits his resignation to Rada

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Defense Ministry to be headed by Rustem Umerov

Air defense forces destroy 23 out of 32 attack UAVs launched overnight – AFU

Germany initiates investigation into attempted murder case after attack on child for speaking Ukrainian

Kolomoisky notified of suspicion of fraud – SBU

LATEST

Reznikov submits his resignation to Rada

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Defense Ministry to be headed by Rustem Umerov

Air defense forces destroy 23 out of 32 attack UAVs launched overnight – AFU

Occupiers inflict air strike on Odradokamyanka, one man killed, two people injured – Kherson regional authorities

MFA describes decision to cancel invitation of Russian, Belarusian ambassadors to Nobel Prize award ceremony as victory of humanism

Germany initiates investigation into attempted murder case after attack on child for speaking Ukrainian

Russia seeking to distract Ukraine from counteroffensive, force it to divide forces between Orikhiv, Kupiansk – UK Defense Intelligence

U.S. National Security Advisor Sullivan meets with leaders of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions

UN expects Zelenskyy to attend meeting of General Assembly, Security Council – media

USA to send depleted-uranium munitions to Ukraine – media

AD
AD
AD
AD