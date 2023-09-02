Occupiers inflict air strike on Odradokamyanka, one man killed, two people injured – Kherson regional authorities

Russian occupiers inflicted an air strike on the village of Odradokamyanka in Beryslav district, Kherson region, a 43-year-old man was killed and two people were injured as a result of the attack, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"The occupiers fired guided air bombs at Odradokamyanka. They hit private houses. A 43-year-old man suffered injuries incompatible with life. One more person was hospitalized in serious condition. Medics are fighting for his life. Also, a 57-year-old man was injured. He suffered numerous shrapnel wounds," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

Several houses were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.