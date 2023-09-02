Facts

11:21 02.09.2023

Kolomoisky notified of suspicion of fraud – SBU

1 min read
Kolomoisky notified of suspicion of fraud – SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has notified businessman Ihor Kolomoisky of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security, a notice of suspicion of involvement in crimes was delivered to the de facto owner of a large financial and industrial group, Ihor Kolomoisky," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

Kolomoisky was notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code: Article 190 (fraud) and Article 209 (legalization (laundry) of property obtained by criminal means).

"Credit obligations of the company were created directly to the oligarch and all subsequent transfers of the debt of the said company were transferred to Kolomoisky's personal account," the Bureau of Economic Security said in a press release.

Law enforcers have established that in 2013-2020 the businessman laundered over UAH 500 million by transferring them abroad through the banking infrastructure controlled by him.

The pre-trial investigation, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, is underway.

Tags: #kolomoisky

MORE ABOUT

20:19 07.07.2023
Kolomoisky may become third party in case of confiscation of part of Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant from Russian sanctioned shareholders – media

Kolomoisky may become third party in case of confiscation of part of Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant from Russian sanctioned shareholders – media

18:51 06.02.2023
Kolomoisky sells his shares in Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant - media

Kolomoisky sells his shares in Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant - media

12:04 01.02.2023
Kolomoisky's house searched on Ukrtatnafta and Ukrnafta cases

Kolomoisky's house searched on Ukrtatnafta and Ukrnafta cases

16:50 12.12.2022
JKX oil and gas company with assets in Ukraine notifies of significant control by Kolomoisky

JKX oil and gas company with assets in Ukraine notifies of significant control by Kolomoisky

17:40 21.07.2022
MP publishes copy of presidential decree on termination of Ukrainian citizenship for Kolomoisky, Korban, Rabinovych

MP publishes copy of presidential decree on termination of Ukrainian citizenship for Kolomoisky, Korban, Rabinovych

14:04 15.02.2022
Ukrnafta's asset unbundling process put on hold for now – Kolomoisky

Ukrnafta's asset unbundling process put on hold for now – Kolomoisky

11:47 10.02.2022
Court postpones consideration of Kolomoisky case against PrivatBank on invalidation of five refinancing agreements

Court postpones consideration of Kolomoisky case against PrivatBank on invalidation of five refinancing agreements

16:11 19.11.2021
Cyprus court invites Kolomoisky to consider PrivatBank's claim

Cyprus court invites Kolomoisky to consider PrivatBank's claim

14:40 17.08.2021
Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

15:57 10.08.2021
Ex-U.S. secretary of homeland security becomes arbitrator in case initiated by Kolomoisky and Boholiubov's companies

Ex-U.S. secretary of homeland security becomes arbitrator in case initiated by Kolomoisky and Boholiubov's companies

AD

HOT NEWS

We to do everything to return offline education – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Mriia innovative educational app for schoolchildren

Zelenskyy: There will be no civilized economy in Crimea during occupation

Almost third of facilities in Kherson region not subject to restoration – Regional Administration head

Defense forces eliminate 470 occupiers over day – General Staff

LATEST

USA to send depleted-uranium munitions to Ukraine – media

Yermak, Indian ambassador discuss deepening of bilateral cooperation

Situation in Bakhmut direction developing very actively, Ukrainian soldiers making progress – Maliar

We to do everything to return offline education – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's partners understand offensive is moving in right direction – Kuleba

Reznikov holds talks with French Defense Minister

Zelenskyy: HQ Supreme Commander-in-Chief is fully devoted to front

Nova Poshta launches targeted pick-up service in Romania

Zelenskyy presents Mriia innovative educational app for schoolchildren

Govt allocates UAH 7 bln for procurement of ammo, weapons for Border Guard Service

AD
AD
AD
AD