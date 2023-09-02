Kolomoisky notified of suspicion of fraud – SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has notified businessman Ihor Kolomoisky of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security, a notice of suspicion of involvement in crimes was delivered to the de facto owner of a large financial and industrial group, Ihor Kolomoisky," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

Kolomoisky was notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code: Article 190 (fraud) and Article 209 (legalization (laundry) of property obtained by criminal means).

"Credit obligations of the company were created directly to the oligarch and all subsequent transfers of the debt of the said company were transferred to Kolomoisky's personal account," the Bureau of Economic Security said in a press release.

Law enforcers have established that in 2013-2020 the businessman laundered over UAH 500 million by transferring them abroad through the banking infrastructure controlled by him.

The pre-trial investigation, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, is underway.